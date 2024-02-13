Katy Perry to quit American Idol after seven seasons

On Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Katy Perry announced her departure from the popular reality singing competition American Idol after the upcoming 22nd season. She disclosed that her decision to exit the show was driven by a major commitment scheduled for this fall – a headlining performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

"This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio... so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," Perry revealed, leaving the audience in shock.

Expressing her love for American Idol, Perry said, "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

When Jimmy Kimmel inquired about the reactions of her fellow judges, Perry playfully responded, "Well, they'll find out tonight!"

Katy Perry, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, joined American Idol in Season 16 in March 2018, contributing to the revival of the show on ABC after its previous run on Fox. Alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, she has been an integral part of the judging panel since the reboot.