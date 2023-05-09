Katy Perry reacts to her viral video from coronation, assures fans she 'found' her seat

Katy Perry knows how to take jokes well. Over the weekend, a video of Perry looking lost, trying to find a seat for herself at King Charles III's coronation went viral. Several memes ensued on social media. As fans had a field day discussing the viral clip, Perry decided to address the moment herself.



The viral video had the 38-year-old pop star seen scanning the audience in an elegant, all-lavender outfit at the coronation.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023 ×

"don't worry guys i found my seat," she wrote on Twitter responding to the viral video. In an Instagram video showing off her outfit, she played into the fun and captioned it as"#lavenderlostgirl."

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023 ×

She wrote the same hashtag in a previous post, where user loveofhuns commented, "Seat found and slay x."



Perry and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie headlined the coronation concert on Sunday. Perry was also part of the coronation ceremony where King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.



For Sunday's concert, which took place at Windsor Castle, Perry chose a dramatic gold ballgown for her stage performance. She sang hits like Roar and Firework.



Perry also tuned into Idol Live from inside the castle along with Richie to explain their absence. The video also had King Charles and Queen Camilla make a surprise visit.