/KATSEYE delays Chicago and Minneapolis shows after Detroit concert postponement

KATSEYE have had to make further changes to their ongoing Wildworld Tour after postponing two more concerts in North America. The group announced that its scheduled performances in Chicago and Minneapolis would not go ahead as planned, days after a last-minute postponement in Detroit. The latest updates come as member Megan Skiendiel recovers.

KATSEYE postpones Chicago and Minneapolis shows as Megan recovers

KATSEYE have had to make further changes to their ongoing Wildworld Tour after postponing two more concerts in North America. The group announced that its scheduled performances in Chicago and Minneapolis would not go ahead as planned, days after a last-minute postponement in Detroit. The latest updates come as member Megan Skiendiel recovers from a concussion.

The announcements were made on November 5, with the Chicago concert at the United Center scheduled for the same evening and the Minneapolis performance at Target Center originally set for November 7. The group later addressed the changes through its social media accounts, explaining that Megan's recovery was the reason behind the decision.

Detroit concert was postponed shortly before showtime

The latest developments follow the postponement of KATSEYE's Detroit concert at Little Caesars Arena on November 3. The announcement came approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled start, when many fans had already arrived at the venue.

The group initially cited Megan's illness, saying she was unable to perform and needed time to rest. It also apologised to concertgoers who had travelled and made plans for the evening. The short notice prompted disappointment among fans, with some taking to social media to express frustration over the disruption. Parents also spoke about the emotional impact on children who had been looking forward to seeing the group perform.

What happens to tickets for the postponed shows?

Fans holding tickets for the Chicago and Minneapolis concerts have been asked to retain them for the rescheduled performances. Purchased tickets and VIP packages, including soundcheck upgrades, will be valid for the new dates.