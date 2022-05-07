Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal kicks off weekend with a steamy pool picture

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are giving serious couple goals on their Instagram handle ever since they tied the knot last year in December.



As a treat for the weekend, Katrina shared a steamy picture of herself with her husband Vicky from their pool time.



The picture that rose the temperature of our Instagram feed shows Kaif hugging Vicky in the swimming pool. “Me and mine 🤍🤍” she captioned the post.

In the photo, The 'Bharat' actress is looking hot in a white monokini, meanwhile, Vicky is giving serious looks. The post quickly garnered fan's attention online.



Many fans and celebrities reacted to the post in the comment section. Priyanka Chopra commented heart-eyes emoticon, meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “So nice”. American actor Korbin Miles commented 'goals.'

The couple tied the knot on December, 9 in a low-key ceremony in Rajasthan

On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and has many projects in her pipeline including 'Marry Christmas', 'Tiger 3' and , 'Phone Bhoot'. Vicky Kaushal is working on 'Sam Bahadur' and also has 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' in his bag. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Merry Christmas Vijay Sethupathi,