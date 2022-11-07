Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account suspended for impersonating Elon Musk

Comedian and actor Kathy Griffin got permanently banned from Twitter, not for her views but for impersonating Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk. Ever since the Tesla CEO has taken over microblogging, a lot of changes are taking place, and the most recent was the warning issued to all millions of Twitter users for impersonating.

On Sunday, Kathy, who is known for speaking her mind, changed her handle and display image to Musk as she urged people to vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm US election.

"After much-spirited discussion with the females in my life," "I have decided that voting blue for their choice is only right," her tweet with the hashtag "Vote Blue to Protect Women" reads.

A few hours after Kathy's account suspension became a heated topic, Elon was quick to share his views on the matter.

Here are Kathy Griffin’s last two posts on her Mastodon account, which she created after Elon Musk took control of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/8tFQpXsCCz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2022 ×

Reacting to the tweet of Benny Johnson, which reads, "BREAKING: @kathygriffin has been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating."



Elon wrote, "Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian."

But if she really wants her account back, she can have it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022 ×

In another tweet, he mentioned that Kathy can get her account back only if she agrees to pay $8.

"But if she really wants her account back, she can have it for $8,'' he tweeted. Not just Griffin, Sarah Silverman is another actress whose account is no longer active.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022 ×

On Sunday, Musk, via a series of tweets, issued a warning against all the users who were engaging in impersonation.



"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended."

Today, super model Gidi Hadid has also waved buy to the Twitter. Sharing news with her millions of followers, Gigi wrote on her official Instagram handle: ''For a long time, but especially with its new leadership," Gigi wrote. "It's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of. (sic)" Read more here.