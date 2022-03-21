Katherine Schwarzenegger confirms second pregnancy in a new Instagram post

TV host Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting baby no 2 with husband actor Chris Pratt. The couple has so far refrained from commenting about the latest addition to the family.



Schwarzenegger shared the first glimpse of her baby bump in an Instagram video posted Sunday morning.



In the video, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter can be seen modelling for a Stanley reusable water bottle as she goes about her day-to-day life. She shows off her baby bump throughout the video.



The comment section on the post is full of congratulatory messages for the couple.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, in August 2020.



Pratt confirmed the news with a photo on social media and two Bible verses.



"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed," he said.



The couple married in June 2019 after meeting the previous year while attending church.

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris with whom he shares a 9-year-old son.