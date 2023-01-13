Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' drops trailer
Story highlights
The film 'Shehzada' is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10.
Kartik Aaryan will soon be called ‘Shehzada’ of Bollywood as his film drops trailer. The film is also called ‘Shehzada’ and looks like a mass entertainer with the tropes of being an action-packed romantic drama. Kartik Aaryan can be seen stepping into the shoes of Allu Arjun in the Hindi adaptation of the much-loved Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.
With action moves and catchy dialogues, Kartik Aaryan’s character finds out in the trailer that he is the son of a multi-millionaire, played by Ronit Roy, and not of a working class man, played by Paresh Rawal. The film has SS Rajamouli’s reference, some killer action moves and a nepotism comment too – that will win your hearts.
Watch the Shehzada trailer here:
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, Shehzada will mark Kartik Aaryan’s first film of 2023. The actor had a splendid 2022 with blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and critically-acclaimed ‘Freddy’.
‘Shehzada’ also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, who returns to direction after Desi Boyz and Dishoom. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10.