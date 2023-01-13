Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' drops trailer

Kartik Aaryan will soon be called ‘Shehzada’ of Bollywood as his film drops trailer. The film is also called ‘Shehzada’ and looks like a mass entertainer with the tropes of being an action-packed romantic drama. Kartik Aaryan can be seen stepping into the shoes of Allu Arjun in the Hindi adaptation of the much-loved Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

With action moves and catchy dialogues, Kartik Aaryan’s character finds out in the trailer that he is the son of a multi-millionaire, played by Ronit Roy, and not of a working class man, played by Paresh Rawal. The film has SS Rajamouli’s reference, some killer action moves and a nepotism comment too – that will win your hearts.

Watch the Shehzada trailer here:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, Shehzada will mark Kartik Aaryan’s first film of 2023. The actor had a splendid 2022 with blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and critically-acclaimed ‘Freddy’.