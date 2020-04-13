Kartik Aaryan interviews India's first COVId-19 survivor for his new chat show 'Koki Poochega'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is working from home amid lockdown. The actor who has been spreading awareness around coronavirus through his social media, has now launched a new chat show 'Koki Poochega' on his YouTube channel.



For the first episode, Kartik chatted up with Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of coronavirus in the country. The actor shared a sneak peak of the episode on his Instagram page. , Kartik can be seen asking Sumiti how she contracted the virus over skype call.

"Koki Poochega episode 1 - Sumiti Singh, one of India's first COVID-19 survivors," he captioned the post.

The actor will be interviewing coronavirus survivors, as well as doctors, medical staff, policemen, social workers among others in his new chat show.





Aryan in fact has been sharing videos to spread awareness around the pandemic. The actor's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' style monologue about the importance of staying home and then released a rap version of the same monologue.