Kartik Aaryan gets flak for a TikTok video with his sister, deletes post later

Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining fans with numerous videos during the period of lockdown. The actor has also been hosting an online chat show where he interacts with Covid-19 survivors and doctors. But Aaryan's recent video has drawn a lot of criticism on Twitter.



Featuring the actor and his sister, the video had him punishing her for not making Rotis properly. The video was slammed by many on Twitter including Sona Mohapatra and filmmaker Onir with most terming it misogynistic in nature.

Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain?

Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to ... — Onir (@IamOnir) April 21, 2020 ×

This guy has become a youth idol by consistently starring in misogynistic films & is happy to extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their abusers. Check this out #India. He influences many more millions than Tangoli — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

After receiving severe criticism the actor took down the post.



In the past, several of his films including 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' have been called out for misogyny.

Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Sara Ali Khan which released in February. The film did not fare well at the box office.