Kartik Aaryan gets flak for a TikTok video with his sister, deletes post later

WION Web Team New Delhi Apr 22, 2020, 10.15 PM(IST)

Kartik Aaryan Photograph:( Instagram )

Featuring Aaryan and his sister, the video had him punishing her for not making Rotis properly.

Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining fans with numerous videos during the period of lockdown. The actor has also been hosting an online chat show where he interacts with Covid-19 survivors and doctors. But Aaryan's recent video has drawn a lot of criticism on Twitter.

Featuring the actor and his sister, the video had him punishing her for not making Rotis properly. The video was slammed by many on Twitter including Sona Mohapatra and filmmaker Onir with most terming it misogynistic in nature.

After receiving severe criticism the actor took down the post.

In the past, several of his films including 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' have been called out for misogyny.

Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Sara Ali Khan which released in February. The film did not fare well at the box office.

 

