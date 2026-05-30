/Kartavya's 'young boy' Harpal is actually 33 years old: Meet Haryana's Yudhvir Ahlawat

Saif Ali Khan's Netflix movie Kartavya is one of the recent releases that no one would have missed. While Khan takes the lead, one character that netizens were talking about was Harpal, a boy, who has been assaulted and for whom Khan's character turns every thing ups and down and goes to any length.

Actor Yudhvir Ahlawat has played the role, and he wasn’t a name most people knew before the release. Now he’s dominating online searches thanks to his breakout role in the movie. While many

believed that he was a child actor, he's 33 years old and has a decade-long experience in acting.

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Kartavya has mixed reviews, but Ahlawat’s performance is a clear winner. His standout performance in Kartavya has catapulted him to the top of IMDb’s popularity rankings, surpassing Vijay, Aishwarya Rai, Jr NTR, and Shah Rukh Khan.



Sharing a note on his Instagram, the actor shared a note, “Still trying to process this moment… 🥹❤️

From dreaming about cinema to being featured on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list feels unreal. ✨Thank you Pulkit sir for trusting me with Harpal in KARTAVYA and giving me a character that touched people’s hearts so deeply. 🙏Your belief, guidance and vision changed a lot for me.

This happiness will always be special. ‘’

Who is Yudhvir Ahlawat?

Because of his boyish face and youthful look, many viewers were convinced he was a child actor. In reality, Ahlawat is 33 and has been working in theatre for nearly a decade. In Kartavya, Ahlawat plays Harpal, a young boy who has been mentally and physically abused and has been pushed to commit murder.

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Hailing from Sheriya village in Haryana, his father, Gyan Singh Ahlawat, served in the Border Security Force

Before entering the showbiz world of movies and series, he had been doing theatre for over a decade, and his credits include Feroz Abbas Khan’s Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical. He has performed not only nationally but also internationally.

His big screen debut was with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s 2019 Saand Ki Aankh, where he played Chandro Tomar’s son. He also has a role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey-starrer Love Hostel.

Due to his appearance, many have thought he's a child actor, and that's why it's easy for him to get roles as young boys on screen. When he starred in Saand Ki Aankh, he was 28.

More about Kartavya

The movie features Saif as a committed small-town cop who gets entangled in murder, corruption, child exploitation, and deep-rooted caste bias as he goes in lengths to protect a young boy. The movie stars Rasika Duggal, Manish Chaudhary, and Sanjay Mishra.