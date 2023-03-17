Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors Live Streaming: How to watch CCL 2023 Semifinal-2 live telecast

CCL Semifinal-2 Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors: After a month of thrilling matches, Celebrity Cricket has reached its semifinals. The CCL 2023 began on February 18, 2023, and the finale of CCL will take place on March 25, 2023. However, the semifinals on March 24 will decide which teams will book their seat for the finals.

The second CCL semifinal match is between Karnataka Bulldozers and Telugu Warriors at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam. The CCL 2023 Semifinal will begin at 07:00 PM IST and continue till 11:00 PM IST. Pradeep will lead the Karnataka Bulldozers in the CCL Semifinal-2, while Akhil Akkineni will lead the Telugu Warriors. The Karnataka Bulldozers are the top scorers in the CCL points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.438. They showed phenomenal form throughout the tournament, as they did not lose any matches. Meanwhile, the Telugu Warriors are in the 4th place in the CCL points table. They have four points as they lost two out of four matches and have an NRR of 0.746.

Here are all the details about the CCL 2023 Semifinal-2 between Karnataka Bulldozers and Telugu Warriors.

CCL Semifinal-2 Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors: Squads

Karnataka Bulldozers: Akhil Akkineni (Captain), Sudheer Babu, Raghu, Samrat, Ashwin Babu, Prince, Harish(wk), Nandakishore, Thaman, Roshan, Sachin Joshi, Vishwa, Nikhil, Sushant, Vishwa

Telugu Warriors: Sudeep, Pradeep (Captain), Tarun Chandra, Jai Karthik, Prasanna, Abhimanyu, Bhaskar, Rahul, Rajeev, Dharma, Saurav, Tarun Sudhir, Viswas, Darshan

CCL Semifinal-2 Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors: Match Details

Series Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 Match Telugu Warriors vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Semi Final 2 Date Friday, March 24, 2023 Time 07:00 PM to 11:00 PM IST Venue Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

CCL Semifinal-2 Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors: Live Streaming

When will Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Semifinal-2 be played?

The Karnataka Bulldozers will lock horns with the Telugu Warriors in the Semifinal-2 of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on March 24, 2023.

What time will Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Semifinal-2 start?

The Semifinal-2 of CCL between Karnataka Bulldozers and Telugu Warriors will start at 07:00 PM IST and continue till 11:00 PM IST.

Where will Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Semifinal-2 be played?

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam, will host the Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Semifinal-2.

Where can I watch the live telecast of Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Semifinal-2 on TV?

Zee Entertainment has bought the broadcasting rights for Celebrity Cricket League 2023. Thus, the live broadcast will be on nine channels in nine languages. You can also watch the live telecast of Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Semifinal-2 on mobile via Zee5 App. Here's the list.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

Where can I watch Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Semifinal-2 Live on mobile?