Karisma Kapoor's throwback beach snap gets hilarious response from Kareena

Kareena Kapoor’s relationship with her sister Karisma is pure goals. The Laal Singh Chaddha star never fails to drop adorable photos with Karisma. But, this time it was Karisma Kapoor who grabbed attention for her throwback photo with Bebo. Taken from their trip to Maldives last year, Karisma’s photo is proof of her sweet bond with Kareena. In case you missed it, the banter between the siblings is the one thing you must see on social media today.

Karisma Kapoor's post



It all started when Karisma Kapoor dropped a picture of her holiday with Kareena. The picture captures Karisma striking a pose while Kareena relaxes on a hammock, busy on her phone. Karisma wore a blue and black bikini top and oversized sunglasses, showcasing her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. The Hero No 1 star playfully captioned the image, "Pouting while the sister is Scrolling #rolereversal #throwback #sistersquad."