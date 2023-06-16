Karisma Kapoor's throwback beach snap gets hilarious response from Kareena
Story highlights
Kareena and Karisma Kapoor engaged in some banter via Instagram Stories on an old photo posted by the Hero No 1 star. The photo from their Maldives vacation.
Kareena Kapoor’s relationship with her sister Karisma is pure goals. The Laal Singh Chaddha star never fails to drop adorable photos with Karisma. But, this time it was Karisma Kapoor who grabbed attention for her throwback photo with Bebo. Taken from their trip to Maldives last year, Karisma’s photo is proof of her sweet bond with Kareena. In case you missed it, the banter between the siblings is the one thing you must see on social media today.
Karisma Kapoor's post
It all started when Karisma Kapoor dropped a picture of her holiday with Kareena. The picture captures Karisma striking a pose while Kareena relaxes on a hammock, busy on her phone. Karisma wore a blue and black bikini top and oversized sunglasses, showcasing her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. The Hero No 1 star playfully captioned the image, "Pouting while the sister is Scrolling #rolereversal #throwback #sistersquad."
Not one to be outdone, Kareena Kapoor responded to Karisma's post on her Instagram Stories. She shared the photo and captioned it as, "Learning to pout, I see," accompanied by starry-eyed and heart-eyed emojis. Adorable, right?
Appreciating her sister's response, Karisma Kapoor re-shared Kareena's post on her own Instagram Stories She wrote, "Learning from the best," along with hugging face and red heart emojis.
The photo is Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's Maldives vacation with their children - Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Samaira Kapoor, and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.
Karisma and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming projects
Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is occupied with filming her upcoming project, titled The Crew. The movie features Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The Crew is produced by Rhea Kapoor. Additionally, Kareena has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The Jab We Met star also has an untitled project helmed by Hansal Mehta in her kitty.
On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for her return to the entertainment industry with the series Brown. She is also set to appear in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vijay Varma.