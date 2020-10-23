Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for BFF Malaika Arora is full of warmth

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her best friend Malaika Arora on her 47th birth anniversary.



The 40-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post a throwback selfie from a party with her close friend and complimented it with a sweet birthday wish in the caption.

"Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and of course... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial," she wrote.

In response to the post, Malaika commented, "Love u loads my beautiful Bebo". Designer Manish Malhotra and Shaira Ahmed Khan were also seen pouring their wishes in the comments section.