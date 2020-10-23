Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for BFF Malaika Arora is full of warmth

Malaika Arora Photograph:( Twitter )
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her best friend Malaika Arora on her 47th birth anniversary.
The 40-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post a throwback selfie from a party with her close friend and complimented it with a sweet birthday wish in the caption.
Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever ❤️ I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial ❤️❤️❤️
In response to the post, Malaika commented, "Love u loads my beautiful Bebo". Designer Manish Malhotra and Shaira Ahmed Khan were also seen pouring their wishes in the comments section.