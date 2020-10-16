Kareena Kapoor's adorable wish to Saif Ali Khan on 8th wedding anniversary: To eternity and beyond

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their 8 years of togetherness today. To make their day more special, Bebo shared a happy picture with Saif, where she also penned their secret to a happy marriage.



The photo features Saif leaning on Kareena's shoulder as the due pose for the camera. "Once upon a time, there was a girl named Bebo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after," Kareena wrote.

"Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary Saif Ali Khan Pataudi... here's to eternity and beyond." She added.



Take a look at Kareena's adorable anniversary wish for Saif:

Kareena, who made her debut on Instagram earlier this year, always shares adorable photos with her husband by digging out picture-perfect memories from her archive.

Take a look at Kareena's Instagram post:

The couple who is expecting their second child now, started dating during 'Tashan' shoot. After dating for five years, the couple tied the knot in 2012 and have a son Taimur Ali Khan who was born in 2016.