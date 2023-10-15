Kareena Kapoor on her role in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders: I had found the woman I wanted to be…

Hansal Mehta‘s The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor, is one of the most-anticipated films. The film recently premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on Saturday. And, a day later, Kareena penned a long letter for her character, Jasmeet Bhamra. Apart from starring, the film also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared her fascination with the detective series genre as she went on to write about her entire journey and the role that she has been waiting to play for the last 23 years.

In her Instagram post, Kareena wrote, ''Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman.''



''On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be… Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that🤣🤣🤣… but I feel really cool…''

''The film revolves around Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect,'' per Variety.



Kareena also shared a bunch of BTS photos. Check out her post here:

Praising Kareena's performance, director Hansal Mehta told Variety, ''Kareena’s face – there are a million stories on that face. It’s amazing – when you put the camera on her and without saying anything it tells you so many stories, in my film she’s stunning.”



Kareena recently made her OTT debut with the Sujoy Ghosh-directed Netflix movie Jaane Jaan. Kareena's performance in the movie was praised by critics and audiences alike.