Loved Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan? Here are the other thrillers you should watch

| Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. Ghosh, who is best known for his mystery thriller Kahaani, headlined by Vidya Balan, has once again proved that he's one of the best filmmakers to pick when it comes to making a mystery thriller. His latest has been released on Netflix and has been receiving raving responses from the audience. After watching Jaane Jaan, if you are searching for thrillers that will keep you gripped from the first frame to the last, don't worry, we have got you covered.



Here, we have compiled a list of mystery films that you should definitely watch.

Drishyam 2 day 4 box office collection

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 1 and 2 have been some of the best mystery films that have come out of Bollywood. The film, which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, revolves around a common man, Vijay Salgaonkar, who is living a happy life with his small family in Goa. Until the night, when his daughter accidentally kills a teenage boy who was molestating her. To save his family, Vijay goes to every extent that no one can think of. Both the first and second parts of the movie garnered a roaring response from the audience and critics alike. Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Poster of Neeyat

Vidya Balan's recently released mystery thriller Neeyat is a revenge drama that may not keep you on the edge of your seat. But it will keep you hooked. Directed by Annu Menan, the film revolves around a billionaire who dies mysteriously on the day of his birthday party. His close friends and family, including his son, are prime suspects and are under the eye of CBI Officer Mira Rao, who is trying to find the killer. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

Poster of 'Monica, O My Darling'

Monica, O My Darling is a quintessential Bollywood masala film that will make you laugh at one point and make you think at another. Full of thrills and mystery, director Vasan Bala's whodunnit drama is an engrossing drama that should not be missed. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, the movie revolves around Jay, an engineer who is soon going to be the owner of a tech company, getting embroiled in a murder.



Streaming on Netflix

Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan's starrer thriller Bob Biswas is a must-watch for those who enjoy suspense thrillers. In the movie, Bachchan is playing the role of infamous serial killer Bob Biswas. The character was featured originally in Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's super hit movie Kahaani, in the movie, the character was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee Streaming on Zee 5

Badla

Badla is another of Sujoy Ghosh's whodunnit dramas that deserves all the praise. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer Badal Gupta, who is fighting the last case of his life of a successful businesswoman Naina Gupta, who has been accused of the murder of her boyfriend.

Haseen Dilruba

Haseen Dilruba featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey is another slaying drama that should be one hundred percent on your watch list. Filmmaker Vinil Mathews' drama is one of the unconventional love stories. Based on the theme of popular Hindi pulp fiction novels, the story revolves around Rani, who has been going through a harsh investigation after the death of his husband Rishab, who died due to a cylinder blast. The cops suspect foul play and question Rishu's wife Rani, and slowly and steadily the story unwraps.

