Kareena Kapoor on meeting Aamir after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, 'He was apologetic'

Aamir Khan had a lot of expectations from his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the film tanked badly at the box office. The film, which was a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, earned critical praise but was panned by the audience. Somewhere, the reason behind the film's disastrous performance was the boycott that the movie faced online. The film's failure had a big impact on Aamir and led him to take a break from acting. After a year of the film's release, Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about the film's failure, the first time she met Aamir after Laal Singh Chaddha's flop performance, and a lot more.



During her recent interview with Mid-Day, Khan recalled the first meeting with Aamir after the film's failure. Recalling her meeting, Kareena said that Aamir was a bit ''apologetic''.



Kareena said, “Recently, Aamir and I were at the inauguration of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre). That’s when we first met after (Laal Singh Chaddha). Well, I saw his face, and I could see how he was looking at me, apologetic and sad, at the same time. Together, we’ve delivered big films – 3 Idiots and Talaash. But you know what? It doesn’t matter. I wrote a long letter (on WhatsApp) to both Aamir and the director (Advait Chandan), telling them that our relationships and talent don’t depend on the outcome of a film.”



When asked about the reason she thinks has affected Laal Singh Chaddha's performance, Kareena said, “I think it was the post-COVID times. People were looking for some more fun in their entertainment. And Laal Singh Chaddha is dark.



''Even while we were making it, Aamir discussed with me if we were going too dark with my character, Rupa. I said, no, let it be—that’s what it is.''



The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and it was one of the films that Aamir spent years making and had big expectations for. After the film's failure, Aamir announced a break from acting. It was the actor's first break from acting in a career spanning 35 years.

