Bobby Deol says he will keep 'thanking' Salman for Race 3 the rest of life

Bobby Deol will always be grateful to Salman Khan. Deol, who rose to fame in the late 90s, was away from the big screen for years. After a long hiatus, he made his comeback with Salman-starrer Race 3 in 2018. Bobby's career is back on track, and now he's gearing up for his next big release, Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and others.



During his recent appearance at the Jagran Film Festival, Bobby talked about his career as he went to thank Salman for offering a role in Race 3.



Deol said in Hindi at the film festival, reports Pinkvilla, “Salman ko toh mai humesha thank you bolte rahu zindagi bhar. Salman ne mujhe ek din phone kia aur bola, ‘Mamu shirt utarega?’ Maine bola, 'Mamu mai kuch bhi karunga.’ Toh bolta, ‘Aaja kal mere ghar.’ Toh uss wajah se mujhe Race 3 mili (I would keep thanking Salman for the rest of my life. Salman called me one day and said, ‘Mamu, will you go shirtless (for a film)?' I replied, ‘Mamu, I'll do anything.’ So, he said, ‘Come to my house tomorrow.’ That's how I got Race 3).”



Further talking, Bobby said that the younger generation was able to recognise him due to his time away from the screens. While his role in Race 3 wasn't able to change the trajectory of his career, however, due to the film he started getting projects like Housefull 4, Netflix Class of 83 and Ashram.



''It wasn't exactly a turnaround, but in a way, people started recognizing me. Because of that, I got Housefull 4, but still, I wasn't happy as an actor, as I wasn’t finding it challenging. I wanted to prove myself. I wanted to do characters. So, when I got Class of 83, I think that's when everything began for me. Then came Ashram.”



More about Animal



Kabir Singh director Sanjeev Vanga Reddy's film features Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role and also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby, and Rashmika Mandanna. In the film, Anil and Ranbir play the roles of father and son. Meanwhile, Bobby is reportedly playing the antagonist in the film.



Animal is set to release on December 1.