Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisces family outing in London with throwback pic

Reminiscing the time spent in London with her family, Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday treated fans to a sweet throwback picture from a sunny day outing in London.The `Jab We Met` actor hopped on to Instagram to share a happy picture of a sweet family get-together.



In the picture, Kareena can be seen posing while wearing a tanned hat along with Saif and son Taimur who is seen riding on a pram while Karisma Kapoor sits near Tim Tim. The picture also shows Karisma and Kareena`s mother Babita Kapoor, and Karisma`s children posing for the lens. Shot amid the mesmerising view of nature`s beauty, the family seems to be on a picnic on a sunny day.

Sharing the family picture that is is too adorable, Kareena wrote, "Always better together PS: London, I can`t wait to be back."Celebrity followers including fashion designer Tanya Gharvi and more than 2.9 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.







Karisma also chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Can`t wait (and heart emoticons) and a hugging emoticon)."Scores of fans dropped in heart emoticons and adored the picture shared by the `Good Newwz` star.



On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in the film `Laal Singh Chadha`, co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic `Forrest Gump.`