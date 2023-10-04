Karan Johar is back with Koffee With Karan Season 8, watch the quirky teaser

A new season of Koffee With Karan is brewing. This time around, the chat will be edgier, crazier and candid leading to a whole lot of revelations. The producer, director, show anchor and actor Karan Johar is back with Koffee with Karan Season 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. This season the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and 'toodles to toodles.' Karan Johar will bring out the fun and no-filter side of the actors to give you all the scoop you need to discuss until the next season.



Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said in a statement, “Koffee with Karan S7 received a phenomenal response last year on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an iconic show and has been an audience favourite since its inception. With season 8 of Koffee with Karan, we aim to build and engage with this fandom twice as much. It’s exciting to collaborate with the ace producer-director Karan Johar yet again and take the content of this season to a larger audience”