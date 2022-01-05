Kapil Sharma to make his OTT debut with stand-up special

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to tickle your funny bone with Netflix's stand-up special 'Kapil Sharma: I`m Not Done Yet'.



The project will release on the streaming platform on January 28. On Wednesday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared the update about his special with his followers.



"Let's meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand-up special `Kapil Sharma: I`m not done yet`," he wrote.

He also shared the official teaser of the special. "I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working for 15 years on TV now. Actually, I have never taken comedy seriously because we as Punjabis are joking around all the time. It comes naturally. I didn`t know it was something you could get paid for," Kapil introduced himself in the video.

Meanwhile, Kapil is currently busy working on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.



Apart from his famous comedy show, Kapil has also starred in movies such as `Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon` and `Firangi`, among others.