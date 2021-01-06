Kapil Sharma to make digital debut with 'auspicious' project on Netflix

Kapil Sharma is now foraying into the space of OTT as he announced a project with Netflix yesterday.

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is currently hosting The Kail Sharma Show that is one of the most-watched comic shows in the country.

For his project with Netflix, Kapil made an announcement that read “auspicious” as he shared a promo of the same. In the promo he can be seen rehearsing his lines in English but when he is prompted by the director to use Hindi if he’s comfortable in that, he is heard saying, "Acha, vaise meri to English mein almost tyaari thi par thik hai. Agar Netflix khud hi desi hai to apne ko kya zabardasti English bolne ki (Really? Anyway, I was almost prepared with English but that's okay. If Netflix is itself desi, what's the need for me to forcefully speak in English)."

Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon 🤩🥳 this is the auspicious news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wkdJgOXfrx — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2021 ×

"Toh main aa raha hu aapke TV, laptop aur phone pe, yaani Netflix pe. This was the auspicious news," he added.

Sharing the video, Kapil Sharma wrote: "Don't believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I'm coming on Netflix India soon. This is the auspicious news."