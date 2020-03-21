KanyeWestIsOver trends as unedited 2016 phone call with Taylor Swift leaks online

In 2016, American media mogul Kim Kardashian leaked a call between her husband, rapper Kanye West and Taylor Swift that claimed the Swift was indeed aware of a line about her in the song 'Famous' where Kanye called the singer a 'b****'.



Now, four years later an unedited clip of Swift and West has come into the light which shows the entire phone call between Kanye West & Taylor Swift, where West tells Taylor half of the line of the song but not the last line in which she was called b**** . That, it appears now, was added later - in an edited version.

The new leaked video has made Swift's fans believe that she was after all not in the knowing about the said lines and was unnecessarily dragged into the controversy.

Soon after the video went viral, Twitterati within minutes started the #KanyeWestIsOver which trended globally.

In 2016, Swidft had faced a backlash and went completely off the grid, and returned to the spotlight with her album, 'Reputation' in 2017.

After the video leaked, the people slammed West for misleading them. One of the fans wrote,''How can you sleep Kanye? Lying to the world, you made Taylor suffer for a long time. Fuck off Kanye you're a jackass. Taylor wins every time cause us TRAITORS NEVER WINS.....KARMAAAA KANYE WEST IS CANCELLED''

See some of the tweets here.

#kanyewestisover because FUCK him for literally bullying a 19 year old and making vulgar lyrics about her and manipulating fans into thinking she would AGREE to it — april 🌸💮🌸 (@meandherthemoon) March 21, 2020 ×