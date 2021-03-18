Kanye West is the richest Black American with more than $6 billion net worth: Reports

Kanye West is the richest Black person in the United States.



The rapper's net worth has now crossed $6 billion as per the recent reports of Bloomberg. The 43-year-old rapper's net worth has increased significantly thanks to his Yeezy sneaker, his brand's tie-up with Adidas and GAP is estimated to be between $3.2 and 4.7 billion, the report suggests.



The value of the new Gap collaboration with Yeezy, which is scheduled to hit stores this summer, "could be worth as much as $970 million of that total," Bloomberg reported.

Kim Kardashian breaks down in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' final season teaser



The 'Gold Digger' singer has full solo ownership and creative control of the Yeezy brand and signed a 10-year agreement under the Yeezy Gap label.



The rapper also has $122 million in cash and stock and $110 million from his music catalogue, In addition, the performer has $1.7 billion in other assets including Kim's SKIMS shapewear business in which he has invested. Last year, West was named one of the highest-paid celebrities of the year by Forbes.

Last year he claimed that his net worth was more than $3 billion after Forbes reported that his net worth was much lower than he claimed and is $1.3 billion



Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, recently filed for divorce after being married for seven years.