Kanye West is living in Atlanta's stadium to complete 10th album Donda

Rapper Kanye West has been living inside an Atlanta stadium as he’s working on his new album from there. His 10th studio album, Donda comes at a time when he has majorly stayed away from the public eye ever since his divorce talks got finalised with partner Kim Kardashian.

A representative for the singer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while working on Donda.

Kanye was seen attending a soccer match over the weekend and also held a listening session at the stadium for his album.

Donda, which was slated to release July 23, is now due August 6.

Kanye has named the album after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

Kanye West’s new project is a follow up to his 2019 gospel-themed album ‘Jesus Is King’, which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.