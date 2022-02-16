Kanye West 'aplogizes' for 'harassing' Kim Kardashian: I'm still learning in real-time

A day after he sent a truck full of red roses to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West is taking accountability for sharing private communication with her on social media.



On Tuesday, the rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to express regret over his escalating actions involving his ex in the past few weeks.



In the message, Kanye addresses his consistent use of capital letters in all his Instagram photo captions and across his social media and his decision to post private texts between himself and Kardashian on several occasions on his public account, prompting her to at one point ask why Ye can’t keep any of their conversations private.



He also acknowledged that his interaction with Kardashian was perceived as harassment by many.

“I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability,” he wrote. “I’m still learning in real-time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”



Kanye said that his recent posts, which now stand deleted from Instagram appeared that he was screaming. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them.”

He added that he was working on his communication and wrote, “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders.”

Kanye's confessions come after he publically and negatively fixated on Kardashian's new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson following their separation in February 2021.

West’s repeated comments made Kardashian's message the rapper requesting that he stop. Their exchange was captured in screenshots of her texts to West, published in the since-deleted Instagram posts.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete, and this will be all your fault,” read a screenshot of Kardashian’s text to Kanye, to which he responded in an Instagram caption: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I’m going to handle the situation myself.”



West had also shared screenshots of Kardashian questioning why he repeatedly published their private exchanges on his social media, where he has more than 13.4 million followers. To which Kanye had responded, “Cause I got a text from my favourite person in the world. I’m your number one fan. Why Wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!"



Kanye West sent red roses to Kim hours after Julia Fox confirmed her and the rapper's break up.