Kanye West and Bianca Censori banned from boat company for doing indecent activties

Rapper Ye, previously known as Kanye West, and his wife Bianca Censori have been in the headlines lately for their weird activities, whether it's Kanye walking barefoot or Censori's mostly nude outfits. However, recently Kanye and his wife crossed all the length when they were seen doing questionable activities and West exposing his buttocks to onlookers during their boat ride on the Venetian canal.



Due to their objectionable activities, the Donda singer and his Australian wife have been banned by the Venetian boat rental company for their entire life. Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the company that rented a boat to the couple, told the Daily Mail Australia that the couple is 'no longer welcome' aboard their boats.



Condemning the couple's lewd activities publicly, the company said that they were not aware of the incident.

We are repeatedly told that Kanye West is a devout Christian. Devout Christians don't practice sodomy in public or degrade their wives.

Viral Images and videos showed West was seated on the back of the boat with his pants dropped, and Censori was sitting below, facing towards his stomach. "The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities," the statement added. "If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."



The company also added that the third person aboard with Kanye and Censori obstructed the captain's view to the back of the boat.

Dressed in all black, West covered his face with a piece of cloth. Meanwhile, Censori was wearing an olive-coloured leather trench coat. After the photo and video went viral, netizens condemned the couple's indecent act.

The couple has been in the news recently for their wacky clothing sense. Recently, Bianca turned all heads when she stepped out wearing a shocking nude outfit. Captured in Italy, Bianca was seen covering her chest as she donned a sheer, nude-coloured catsuit. Before this, Bianca was brutally trolled for showing off a lot of skin as she donned a nude bra with a floor-length white skirt, exposing her butt crack.



In May, Censori confirmed her marriage to controversial rapper Kanye West. In January, news about the rapper getting married to Bianca Censori started doing the rounds. The duo reportedly got married in a private ceremony, after which West was spotted wearing a wedding ring. However, after months of speculation, Censori confirmed that they had indeed tied the knot.



