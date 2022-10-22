'Kantara' to become first Kannada film to be screened in Vietnam

Kannada movie 'Kantara' has been in the news ever since it released in theatres. The regional film isn't just getting praised by critics but also by the audience, which is resulting in great box office numbers too. Now, the film is all set to create history for Kannada cinema. On November 1, it is set to become the first Kannada film to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The screening of the film will reportedly take place at the prestigious Institut d'Echanges Culturels avec la France in Ho Chi Minh City. Dignitaries from the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) have been invited for the screening along with the consulate officials. The idea behind the screening is to promote the language and culture of Karnataka.

This has been made possible by the Kannadiga diaspora's initiative to celebrate Mysore's formation day on November 1 in the Vietnamese capital. It was on this day in 1956 that the state of Mysore was created. It was later renamed Karnataka in 1973.

The film 'Kantara', which has slowly and steadily created an unprecedented buzz at the box office, captures the true essence of the traditions and beliefs of the state.

It stars Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda among others. Apart from playing a pivotal role in the film, Rishab Shetty has also helmed the film.

The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur.