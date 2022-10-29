Kantara plagiarism row: Court orders filmmakers to stop playing 'Varaha Roopam' song in theatres

Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara', is currently shattering all the box office records. At the same time, the makers have been facing a backlash for plagiarising a song.



Thaikudam Bridge, a well-known band from Kerala, a southern Indian state, has accused makers that the film's song 'Varaha Roopam' is a copy of their song, 'Navarasam'. The Kerala-based band was quick to take legal action against the makers of the film, and recently the band shared a Kozhikode sessions court decision asking the makers to drop the song from the film and the other streaming platforms, where the song is available. The makers will also have to take permission from the band before playing the song in the theatres.

Thaikkudam Bridge shared an update on their Instagram handle. The post reads, "The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode, has injuncted the Producer, Director, Music Composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan and others from playing the song Varaha Roopam in the film 'Kantara' without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge. A Suit for Injunction has been filed on behalf of Thaikkudam Bridge by Music Attorney, Satish Murthi, Advocate Supreme Court of India.''



The band captioned the post, "Thank you for everyone’s continued support. " # navarasam # thaikkudambridge # bethebridge

The film song 'Varaha Roopam' has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and sung by Sai Vignesh.



A few days back, the famous regional band accused the makers of copying their song 'Navarasam'. In the post, the band wrote, ''The unavoidable similarities between our IP 'Navarasam' and 'Varaha Roopam' in terms of audio is, therefore, a blatant infringement of copyright laws. ''



''From our standpoint, the line between "inspired" and "plagiarised" is distinct and indisputable, and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an original piece of work by the movie's creative team (sic). " They added further.

Meanwhile, the film has been doing successful business from day one. Not just in Kannada, but in Hindi and other languages as well.