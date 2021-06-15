Kannada film ‘Pinki Elli’ wins two awards at New York Indian Film Festival 2021

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India, India Published: Jun 15, 2021, 01:04 PM(IST)

Kannada film Pinki Elli Photograph:( Twitter )

Pinki Elli was the opening feature film for the 21st edition of NYIFF

Kannada film ‘Pinki Elli (Where is Pinki) has won two awards at the New York Indian Film festival (NYIFF). 

The feature film won the Best Screenplay award, while its lead actor Akshatha Pandavapura bagged the Best Actor award. 

Pinki Elli was the opening feature film for the 21st edition of NYIFF, which kicked off virtually on June 4. 

The Kannada film was helmed by Prithvi Konanur. It was also nominated for the Best Film category. 

The NYIFF is a film festival that is dedicated to showcasing feature, documentary, and short films made in India or about India by independent, arthouse, alternate and diaspora genres. It is one of the oldest film festivals in New York that features Indian cinema.

