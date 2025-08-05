/Kannada actor Santhosh Balraj dies at 34 due to health complications

Another shining star dims too early! Kannada actor Santhosh Balraj, who is the son of producer Anekal Balraj, has passed away at the age of 34. As per reports, he was undergoing treatment for health complications in Kumarswamy Layout for the past few days. Soon, after the news of his death, fans took to social media platforms to mourn the demise of the young actor.

What was the cause of Santhosh Balraj's death? Fans pay tribute

According to tributes, Santhosh Balraj was suffering from jaundice and was undergoing treatment in the ICU at the Sagar Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout for the past few days. He died due to the infection spreading to all parts of his body, resulting in jaundice.

Fans were in shock after the news of his death spread like wildfire. His family is yet to issue a statement. One user wrote, "Ganapa movie fame Santhosh Balraj has passed away at the age of 34. He was a sensation of the industry at once. RIP Sir".

Another user wrote, "RIP Santhosh Balraj. Bro gave two good movies and left". Rest in Peace", wrote the third user.

What do we know about Santhosh Balraj?

Santosh Balaraj had acted as the lead in many films, including Kempa, Ganapa, Berkeley, and Satya. His father, Anekal Balaraj, was the producer of the film Karia starring Darshan. In the shadow of his father's name in the film industry, he was struggling to be recognized as a lead actor. Balaraj was not married. He lived with his mother.