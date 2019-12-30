Kangana Ranaut enjoys winter with family in hometown Manali

After dropping a very promising trailer of her upcoming film -- 'Panga', actor Kangana Ranaut has taken a break from her shooting schedule and is enjoying the winter with her family and friends in her hometown -- Manali -- in Himachal Pradesh.



The `Queen` actor`s team took to Instagram on Saturday to share the update about the actor`s vacation in the hilly town.



"The Himalayas are so beautiful, hamare pahadon ki beauty he kuch aur hai," reads the caption of one of the pictures shared by Kangana's team on her official Instagram handle.

"Ice ice baby. Kangana Ranaut and fam enjoy a day out in the snow," reads another caption.

Most Bollywood celebrities have left Mumbai to ring in the new year. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Anushka Sharma have gone to Switzerland to spend the holiday season.