'Panga' trailer: Kangana Ranaut's kabbadi drama looks powerful and relevant

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated film 'Panga' is finally out! The makers have been teasing fans with still from the film for some time now. On Monday, Kangana along with the film's director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai.



Fox Star Hindi released the inspirational trailer on Twitter and captioned it as, "#Panga ki kahaani aap sab se judi hai. Watch #PangaTrailer kyonki jo sapne dekhte hai woh #Panga lete hai."

The trailer shows Kangana as Jaya Nigam, who once was the Captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team but now is an ideal housewife working in the railway department. She realises that no one recognises her as a former Kabaddi player and in order to find her lost identity, she plans to make a comeback as a professional Kabaddi player at the age of 32- a time when most players pack up.





Punjabi singer Jassie Gill is seen playing the role of a supportive husband top Kangana, who accompanies her in the ups and downs in the journey of the comeback. Richa Chaddha will also play a pivotal role in the film and actress Neena Gupta will be essaying the role of Kangana's mother.



The trailer is a heart-touching journey of the housewife and a mother who battles against all the odds make a comeback and become a Kabaddi player.



The trailer promises the movie to be a top-grosser.Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, `Panga` is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.