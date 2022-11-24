Kamal Haasan admitted to hospital, authorities confirm nothing serious

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

He was taken to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) on Wednesday for a regular check-up.

Kamal took a break from Bigg Boss (reality TV show) as he is hosting the show’s Tamil version for Vijay TV. He is also presently engaged with shooting for ‘Indian 2’ by filmmaker Shankar.

The actor cum politician was last seen in ‘Vikram’ with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a massive hit and collected some good numbers at the box office.