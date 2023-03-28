Kabzaa producer Anand Pandit on good content now being language-agnostic

There is a massive shift in how entertainment content is consumed today. In India, and everywhere else, language is no longer a deterrent for movie watchers. Capitalising on this monumental change, Indian film producer Anand Pandit made his foray in different Indian language films this year in addition to the Hindi films. On March 17, Kannada film (that has been marketed as a pan-India film) Kabzaa released in theatres and is now ready for its OTT premiere. Starring Kiccha Sudeep, Shriya Saran and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles, Kabzaa is one of the many different things that Anand Pandit has tried and wants to continue to pursue.

In a chat with WION, Anand Pandit who delivered Doctor G, Thank God, Fakt Mahilao Maate (as producer) and Drishyam 2 (as a presenter) in 2022 started off the year with Kabzaa and wants this year to be the time when he explored all avenues.

Here are the excerpts from the chat:

WION: You’ve been a part of different Indian language films like Fakt Mahilao Maate and Kabzaa. Is the process any different in these film industries?

Anand: Gujarati cinema has become more diverse, and relatable and now deals with far more contemporary subjects and newer themes. It is charting a new path away from mythology and folklore. Young directors are experimenting with coming-of-age stories to attract millennials and Gen Z. Family entertainers have also veered away from melodrama to a more relatable zone. This was one of the factors behind the success of my recent Gujarati film, Fakt Mahilao Maate. It had a universal theme and appealed to all age groups.

Speaking of Southern industries, the growth is palpable and you can no longer label the films emerging from there as 'regional.' Each industry has something unique to offer and hits like Drishyam (Malayalam), the KGF franchise, Kantara (Kannada), RRR, Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu), Vikram (Taml), and the Baahubali franchise (Tamil and Telugu) have clicked in a huge way with the pan-Indian audience. Also, with the increasing popularity of OTT spaces, these movies are getting the attention they deserve. I have always admired the talent pool in these industries and now, as the co-producer of Kabzaa, I am overjoyed to be part of the Kannada filmscape.

WION: Today we are spoiled for choices as an audience. As a producer, what can you comment on its impact on the quality of the content we consume?

Anand: OTT platforms have enabled audiences to explore more quality content from different languages and made stories accessible not just from different parts of India but from all over the world with the help of subtitles. Good content is now truly language-agnostic and the Indian film industry too is now trying to appeal not just to the Indian diaspora abroad but to a global audience and it is succeeding.

Mani Ratnam's PS-1 and Pathaan have made waves at the UK office while RRR has scooped many international awards and also earned over 400 million JPY in Japan. Content cannot succeed today without quality, originality, and authenticity. Yes, Eurocentric and Hollywood movies do influence us, but we are also returning to our roots because that is what sets us apart from everybody else.

WION: This is your first movie in the south. How was it like working on the sets of a Kannada movie?

Anand: While making Kabzaa, it was wonderful to observe the Kannadiga culture of discipline and dedication and to see superstars like Upendra and Sudeep giving their best with every shot. I was amazed by their dedication and hardwork. It is that commitment that has gained them the stardom they enjoy now. It was an absolute pleasure to watch them from close quarters. Shriya, as we all know, is a versatile actor who has worked in multiple industries with great success. Her song, “Namaami Namaami” is already trending on YouTube with millions of views. That itself is a testament to her popularity and talent.

WION: Both your Gujarati films Fakt Mahilao Mate and Days of Tafree have enjoyed their time at the theatres, will Tron Ekka live up to its predecessors? (Tron Ekka is Anand Pandit’s third Gujarati film and stars Chello Divas actors Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar and Mitra Gadhavi)

Anand: Tron Ekka has a quirky and funny storyline but with a deeper social message that will resonate well with the audience and just like Fakt Mahilao Mate and Days of Tafree, it has been made with a certain intent to create meaningful and entertaining cinema that will communicate itself to the audience.

WION: What makes you bankroll a film? How do you decide that this is what the Indian audience needs to see?

Anand: I try to learn from both success and failure to figure out exactly what the audience wants and also observe the general direction in which cinema is going. Whether a maker wants to follow what others are doing or finds something unique to stand apart, is an individual’s choice. As someone who grew up thinking of cinema as a larger-than-life experience, my focus more or less has been on themes that are universal, entertaining, and carry a social message but are also produced on a lavish scale. After the pandemic, the audience needs a very good reason to come to the theatres and if a film offers them great value for their money and time, they will come. As I mentioned before, with global content streaming right into their homes, they need films that promise them a transportive experience.

