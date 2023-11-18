LIVE TV
K-pop star Rosé advocates mental health awareness at California event hosted by First Lady Jill Biden

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 18, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

BLACKPINK musical performer Rosé speaks during a discussion on mental health at a spousal program as part of the APEC Leaders’ Week at the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Photograph:(AP)

K-pop star Rosé joined First Lady Jill Biden's mental health event, highlighting public figures' struggles. 

In a candid discussion at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, K-pop sensation Rosé, a member of the globally acclaimed group BLACKPINK, spoke out on the emotional struggles faced by public figures. The event, organised by First Lady Jill Biden as part of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, aimed to spotlight mental health awareness.

The conversation touched on the weight of social media presence, with Rosé expressing vulnerability in the face of public scrutiny. "No matter how hard I work on something, there’s always gonna be somebody who has their own opinion or who enjoys taking control of the narrative," she shared, highlighting the sense of inadequacy exacerbated by the relentless criticism often seen on social platforms.

Acknowledging the importance of discussing these challenges, Rosé emphasised the need to prioritise mental health. "Just as we feed ourselves for better health and fitness, mental health can only be maintained equally — if not more intentionally — as our physical well-being," she remarked.

The event, moderated by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, also saw insights from various dignitaries including Apple CEO Tim Cook and the First Ladies of South Korea, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines.

First Lady Jill Biden underscored the generational shift in discussing mental health, noting that younger generations are more open to these conversations, reducing the stigma associated with mental well-being. "People who are older -- we never, ever spoke about mental health. There was shame attached to it," Biden said.

However, the event wasn’t without its technical hiccup when Cook momentarily grappled with a malfunctioning teleprompter. Biden, with a touch of humour, commiserated with Cook over the glitch. Cook also defended Apple's privacy standards when questioned about technology's impact on mental health, stressing the company's commitment to privacy as a fundamental human right.

The gathering culminated in a resounding call for greater awareness and support for mental health struggles faced by public figures and individuals alike.

