K-pop group Tomorrow X Together drops new EP ' The Name Chapter: Temptation'

Tomorrow X Together is back with their newest lead single 'Sugar Rush Ride'.

Gen Z’s ‘it’ band Tomorrow X Together also released their 5th EP, 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' today.

The new five-track EP is the band’s first release in approximately nine months, following their 4th EP, minisode 2: 'Thursday’s Child', which spent 14 weeks on the Billboard 200

'The Name Chapter: Temptation' is a conceptual album that depicts youth on the brink of adulthood. It follows a group of boys on their journey forward despite obstacles and sweet temptations. The story is one that represents today’s generation as they continue to grow through the challenges of the world.

The EP consists of five tracks in various genres such as pop, rock, hip hop and afrobeat: Lead single 'Sugar Rush Ride', 'Devil by the Window', 'Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)', 'Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)', and 'Farewell, Neverland'.

The lead single 'Sugar Rush Ride' is an alternative pop dance track with funky guitar sounds and a contrasting chorus. It tells the story of a boy who falls to the sweet temptations of a devil. The newly released music video features unique performances with refreshing, dreamy, and sexy charm.

Other tracks in the EP include 'Devil by the Window', 'Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)' with YEONJUN as topliner and all members as lyricists, trendy afro-pop 'Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)' about feeling empty and hollow after a party, and final salute to a beautiful yet utterly irresponsible paradise in the form of 'Farewell, Neverland'.

'The Name Chapter: Temptation' amassed over two million copies of pre-orders, which is a new record for the group.

About Tomorrow X Together

Tomorrow X Together are regarded as K-pop’s voice of Gen Z for their musical narratives which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe. Debuted in 2019, Tomorrow X Together, consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, have been listed at the top of Billboard’s '25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks' with their 2021 release 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' and the subsequent album 'The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape' was featured on Rolling Stone’s 'The 50 Best Albums of 2021' as the only album by a Korean act.

Tomorrow X Together’s May 2022 release, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, made its debut at No.4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. In 2022, the band wrapped up their first world tour with 20 shows across 14 cities and became the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago in July 2022.

Notably, Tomorrow X Together have been nominated at prestigious awards such as the American Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards, and won at the 2022 MTV EMAs (Best Asia Act) and BandLab NME Awards 2022 (Hero of the Year). The band’s newest EP 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' is out now.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE