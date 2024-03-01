K-pop band SEVENTEEN's S.Coups exempted from mandatory military service

K-pop band Seventeen lead, S.Coups has been exempted from military service due to his knee injury, local media reports. The Korean star sustained the injuries last year.

On March 1, S.Coups management agency PLEDIS confirmed the artist's exemption from mandatory military service following his knee surgery last year.

In a statement to the Korean outlet Koreaboo, the agency shared that the South Korean star has been classified as Grade 5.

"S.Coups underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and anterolateral ligament reconstruction, after he suffered a ligament rupture in his left knee. Since it was a major surgery, he has been receiving rehabilitation treatment for a long period of time since last year. As a result, he was classified as Grade 5," the agency said.

In the South Korean military, Grade 5 is given to a person who has certain health conditions. The person who is classified with Grade 5 is given Wartime Labor as service during the war.

After his knee surgery last year, S.Coups was unable to take part in the activities of the group's Seventeen's 11th mini album, “Seventeenth Heaven,” and the group's tour in Japan.

Soon after the pop star military exemption, fans expressed their concern for the physical health of the K-pop star.



''I feel terrible he's in this position. I also hope he continues to recover well cause that is still a very hard injury to come back from,😥'' a user wrote on X.

Another user wrote, ''I wish those who say bad things to cheols knew something about acl injury and how it needs time to heal. Some close minded people just say things without knowing about it. They just say their pointless opinions.'' S.Coups' fellow band member Jeonghan suffered a left ankle injury last year, leading to surgery.