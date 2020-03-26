K-Pop band BTS launch web series to teach fans Korean amid COVID-19 quarantine

The world is a global village.

As most people quarantine in their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak, all celebrities are coming up with some way to entertain themselves and their fans.

In an interesting new addition, Korean Pop band BTS have now launched a new web series so as to teach their fans Korean so that their music can be understood by all including the lyrics. What a time to do that right, considering we all have so much time in our hands?

BTS were formed in Seoul in 2010 and have since gone on to break all music records, becoming the first Korean band to enter mainstream music industries of the world. As their popularity rises, BTS are now hosting 30 lessons on the social media app Weverse from March 24.

The episodes are "designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS' music and contents due to the language barrier," said their record label in a statement.

While most would think that they designed these lessons during quarantine, the label said that they had it planned way before. The idea came about after the band's passionate fanbase called for English subtitles to be added to their videos.

"There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease. Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans," said Big Hit's founder, Bang Si-Hyuk.

Each of the three-minute episodes will focus on simple Korean grammar and expressions, with the lesson plan developed by Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies; and researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute.