Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcome second child after secret pregnancy: Reports

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second child after a top secret pregnancy.

According to a report, the couple become parents for the second time after Jessica gave birth to a boy earlier this week, and Biel's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel, 65, was with her daughter and her grandchild when he was born.

Justin and Jessica have not commented on the news, as their was no full-body photos of biel was release since her bithday. The couple were last seen in public in March. The couple have spent their lockdown together with their son Silas.

Last year, Timberlake was snapped with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, 31, in New Orleans, after which Timberlake apologized to Biel in which he admitted to drinking too much on the night in question.

The couple tied the knot back in 2012 in Italy after having first met in 2007. While their son is already five.