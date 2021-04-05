Justin Bieber's perfect Easter gift to fans: A surprise EP titled 'Freedom'

Singer Justin Bieber gave the perfect Easter gift to his fans this Sunday as he dropped a six-track EP titled 'Freedom' on Sunday night.



Bieber announced the release on his social media platforms, simply writing, "Freedom on all platforms."



The project`s artwork is also quite simple, featuring a Notes app screenshot with the word `Freedom` typed out (and very low battery charge).

The EP`s tracks all contain collaborations, except one. They are as follows: `Freedom` with BEAM, `All She Wrote` featuring Brandon Love and Chandler Moore, `We`re In This Together`, `Where You Go I Follow` featuring Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith, `Where Do I Fit In` featuring Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith and `Afraid to Say` featuring Lauren Walters.



The Grammy-winning singer had just released his sixth studio album titled `Justice` on March 19. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart last Monday, finally knocking country music star Morgan Wallen from his 11-week reign.



`Peaches`, Bieber`s fourth single off of `Justice`, also debuted at No. 1 on the song chart.



Overall, `Justice` debuted with 146,000 album units, and streams for the album totaled at over 138.4 million on March 29. Bieber also released a deluxe version of the album on March 26, which features an extra six songs.



Before `Justice`, Bieber had released `Changes` on February 14 last year, featuring singles `Yummy`, `Intentions`, and `Forever`.



The album was nominated for the best pop vocal album at the Grammys and served as his return to music since releasing `Purpose` in 2015.