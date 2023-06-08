Justin Bieber's dad makes offensive posts on LGBTQ+ community, issues apology

Jeremy Bieber, father of Canadian musician Justin Bieber, has drawn the ire of social media users after posting a series of derogatory tweets during Pride Month. The 48-year-old sarcastically shared a photo of a Pride flag with the text, "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence." The post has now been deleted.

The post followed an earlier tweet which stated, "We need to celebrate families. You know why we're all here! What this generation glorifies is incredible!"

Jeremy Bieber's comment sparked a barrage of responses. Justin Bieber's fans were left fuming at Jeremy Bieber’s comment against the LGBTQ+ community

A user commented, "Said the man who left a woman to raise a child all by herself. And don’t forget to thank that same child for all the money you have".

"Stop trying to be homophobic with this argument that seems to defend "traditional family." You were not even a good father to Justin (Bieber); maybe you should worry about Justin's dad issues. What hypocrisy," an account wrote

After receiving a lot of backlash, Jeremy Bieber deleted his post and issued an apology via Twitter. "Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters," he wrote. Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters. — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 7, 2023 ×

Jeremy Bieber has four children: Justin Bieber from his relationship with Pattie Mallette, Jazmyn and Jaxson from his marriage to Erin Wagner, and Bay from his current marriage to Chelsey Rebelo.

As per a report by the Daily Mail, Justin Bieber is incensed at the posts made by his father. A source close to the singer told the Daily Mail that Justin Bieber is trying to lay low and just be there for his wife Hailey Bieber. Talking about Justin Bieber being dragged into the drama,the source revealed, "He (Justin) is mad at his dad for doing what he did but also knows that people will be talking about something else tomorrow and this will pass."