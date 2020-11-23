Justin Bieber's enamoured birthday wish for wife Hailey Baldwin: I am obsessed with who you are

As model Hailey Baldwin celebrated her birthday on November 22, her husband, singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a warm message for her.



"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place," wrote the `Sorry` star alongside lovely pictures on Instagram.



"I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you." he further added.

The post featured in total seven pictures, of which five were alluring pictures of the American model Hailey.



The rest two posts featured endearing pictures of the couple. The heart-warming note in the caption concludes with a message that shows the `Holy` star`s love for wife, reading, "I can`t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."



The post received love from the fans of the actor as well as other celebrities of the film industry with actors like Bella Hadid, Jack Harlow and many more commenting on the picture. The couple got married in 2018.