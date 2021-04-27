Justin Bieber sports dreadlocks again despite cultural appropriation backlash

Justin Bieber is sporting dreadlocks, again.

The 27-year-old singer posted photos on Sunday debuting the new look while on vacation with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

One of the posts, Bieber captioned with palm trees emojis.

He later shared a selfie on Monday showing off his dreadlocks without a caption.





Bieber's friends were fans of his new hairstyle, while many fans criticized it.

"Swags crazy," Jaden Smith wrote.

Moises Arias, who also has his hair in dreadlocks, commented, "We twinning once more, tripled up with [Jaden] 🦁."

In June, Bieber took to social media promising to "be part of the much-needed change" amid racial injustice.

"I am inspired by Black culture," the "Peaches" singer wrote. "I have benefited off of Black culture."

"My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by Black culture," Bieber continued. "I am committed to using my platform this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change."

The singer's latest debut of a dreadlock style isn't the first time he's been accused of cultural appropriation for the look. In 2016, Bieber sported the hairstyle.

Amid backlash, he posted a video on Instagram captioned, "Being weird is fun' if u r not weird I don't like you."