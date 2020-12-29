Justin Bieber gives an insight into his sex life with wife Hailey Baldwin, deletes comment later

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently indulged in a slightly raunchy conversation on Instagram which had many of their fans raising their eyebrows.

Bieber recently gave an insight into his and Baldwin's sex life through an Instagram comment, which no one had really asked for.

The 26-year-old singer posted a video of himself singing his new single 'Lonely' while prepping for a concert on New Year's Eve. He captioned the clip as, "Preparation....c u New Year's Eve".

Baldwin, floored by his vocals, commented, "My jaw??? On the floor." To which Beiber, cheekily replied, "Ur jaw is other places too lets be honest"

Hailey replied, "Omg please go to sleep."

This isn't the first time that the couple has indulged in PDA on social media. They have often shared romantic pictures on their Instagram pages and during a fan Q&A, Bieber had also talked about having an active sex life. He had revealed that they "like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling. It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do."

The couple reportedly remained abstinent before their November 2018 wedding due to their religious beliefs.

The Biebers spent their Christmas together, with Justin sharing pictures of them cuddling on the beach.