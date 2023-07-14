Jungkook breaks down the explicit lyrics of his new single Seven 

Jeon Jungkook or JK took the internet by storm as he recently released his new single Seven. Jungkook is part of the popular K-pop boyband BTS which is at present on break. Soon after the release of Seven, Jungkook unveiled a new video where he can be seen explaining the core of his new single and what the lyrics actually mean.



"The lyrics of Seven mean you want to be with the person you love all the time. Like the title of the song, from Monday to Sunday. The willingness to be with the love of my life every day is shown in this passionate serenade," Jungkook is heard saying in the video clip.



The video and Jungkook's breaking down of the lyrics led to several reactions from fans. One person wrote, "Okay but the explicit ver. Is not innocent at all." "HOW CAN HE ACT SO INNOCENT AFTER MURDERING US????" wrote another fan.



"LOVEEEE? Jeon Jungkook why are you playing with my heart like this?" read one comment. "I can’t even type, I’m still trying to process the explicit version. This explanation is definitely for the clean version," one user said.