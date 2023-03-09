Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney to play mother-daughter duo in next

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney will be seen on the screen together as mother-daughter duo in Apple Films’ Echo Valley. The project has a screenplay written by Brad Ingelsby, the creator of HBO’s Mare of Easttown.

It will be produced by Ridley Scott with Michael Pearce as the director.

Echo Valley centres on Kate Garrett (Moore), who is reeling from a personal tragedy and spending her days boarding and training horses at the picturesque Echo Valley Farm, in southeast Pennsylvania. When her wayward daughter Clare (Sweeney) arrives late one night covered in someone else’s blood, the story veers into thriller territory and examines how far a mother will go to save her child.

Ingelsby, who developed the story with Michael Pruss, earned acclaim for his crime limited series Mare of Easttown, which won four Emmys and became a breakout show for HBO.

Ridley Scott produces the upcoming feature via Scott Free. Pruss, Ingelsby and Kevin Walsh produce for The Walsh Company. Executive producers include Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber. Erika Olde and Sam Roseme executive produce via Black Bicycle Entertainment. Tanja Tawadjoh will co-produce.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.