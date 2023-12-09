Jonathan Majors trial update: Actor begged accuser to avoid hospital and stay silent about head injury

Revelations unfolded at the Manhattan trial of actor Jonathan Majors as undisclosed text messages surfaced, depicting a troubling narrative involving Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. It was disclosed during a criminal trial on Friday that Majors urged Jabbari to avoid seeking medical attention after an incident resulting in her head injury in 2022, warning her of potential consequences if the truth emerged. Texts revealed Majors' concern over a potential investigation and advised Jabbari against revealing the truth to doctors.

In the text exchange, Jabbari reassured Majors of her commitment to secrecy, expressing a willingness to fabricate the cause of her injury to protect their relationship.

The trial focused on allegations against Majors for assaulting Jabbari in a separate incident in New York City months later, with details about the prior altercation in London last September remaining undisclosed. The jury was directed to consider the messages as "background" in evaluating the assault and harassment charges stemming from the March incident.

Prosecutors portrayed Majors as exhibiting a manipulative pattern of abuse culminating in the alleged backseat assault, citing injuries that included a blow to the head, an arm twist, and a broken finger.

Majors' defence countered by implying Jabbari's involvement in instigating the struggle, highlighting her behaviour post-assault and her vague statements to authorities.

However, the trial took an unexpected turn when Judge Michael Gaffey allowed the introduction of the previously sealed messages, acknowledging the defence's aggressive attempt to question Jabbari's character.

The texts depicted Jabbari discussing her head injury's impact and Majors' emotional distress, including threats of self-harm. The exchanges occurred while the couple resided in London during Majors' filming of the Disney+ series Loki.

Majors' future in major projects, including his role as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel films, remains uncertain as the trial continues to uncover unsettling revelations.