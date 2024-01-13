Jonathan Majors dropped from Dennis Rodman biopic after domestic assault conviction: Report

Jonathan Majors has lost his major project. The Marvel actor, who was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, is no longer part of the forthcoming movie titled 48 Hours In Vegas. The movie is based on the life of a basketball player Dennis Rodman.

As per Variety, the movie is based on the controversial life of basketball player Rodman, and his infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals.

A source working on the project has revealed that Majors has not yet officially been dropped from the film. However, as per CNN, he will not be part of the upcoming movie, which first learned about the actor's exit.

Lionsgate, originally developing the film, is no longer associated with the project.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will produce the film. Rodman will executive produce.

After the assault charges verdict against the actor, Marvel Studios and subsequently Disney dropped him from all upcoming projects. In the Creed III, he made his Marvel debut as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023 and was set to appear in other Avengers films.

The actor was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari during a rough altercation in a car in March last year.

The 34-year-old actor was found guilty of one misdemeanour assault charge and one harassment violation related to a March altercation, that left his then-girlfriend Grace with a fractured finger, bruising and a cut behind her ear. Jonathan will be sentenced on February 6 and could face up to a year in jail.

Jonathan Majors wants to return to Hollywood

In his first interview since assault and harassment conviction, actor Jonathan Majors expressed his desire to continue working in Hollywood.

Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, Majors said, "I pray I do, but it’s God’s plan and God’s timing. I think I do. I hope other people think that."