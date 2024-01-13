Ariana Grande sells her Hollywood Hills house to Bad Bunny at just $8.3 million

If reports and rumours are anything to go by, pop sensation Ariana Grande has discreetly sold her hillside cottage in the sought-after Bird Streets neighbourhood to none other than Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. Although the off-market deal saw Bad Bunny acquiring the property for $8.3 million, public records reveal a notable loss for Grande, who had purchased the home for $8.9 million just two years ago in 2021.

Despite never officially hitting the market, the sale details have emerged, shedding light on the property's unique features. According to tax records, the property consists of three contiguous parcels of land that cling to a steep hillside, with vertigo-inducing vistas.

The cottage, originally built in 1946, underwent extensive renovations in 2020, showcasing a charming blend of rustic and contemporary elements. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and less than 1,600 square feet of living space, the home offers a private retreat with a dark-bottom swimming pool and an expansive outdoor patio.

The most distinctive aspect of Grande's former abode is its ultra-private setting, concealed behind a lengthy gated driveway and shielded by tall hedges and trees. Despite its discreet location, the property boasts breathtaking views over the Sunset Strip, West Hollywood, and beyond.

A report by Robb Report suggests the singer's loss exceeded $1 million on the 0.74-acre property due to the closing costs and LA’s controversial new mansion tax.

In addition to his new Bird Streets pied-à-terre, the Grammy-winning artist also owns a significantly larger estate elsewhere in the Hollywood Hills, which he acquired last year for nearly $9 million.

The details of whether he intends to keep or sell his newly acquired Bird Streets pied-à-terre remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Grande has released her first solo track in over 3 years. It's titled "Yes, And?" Lyrics to the catchy song include not-so-subtle nods to gossip about her in the general media and on social media platforms.